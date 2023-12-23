7 destinations to visit this winter

Start 2024 on a high note with a winter vacation you'll be talking about all year. Here are seven destinations to consider to start the year right:

Vienna

In Vienna, almost every professional guild holds an annual ball (Image credit: Dieter Nagl / AFP via Getty Images)

Vienna feels extra magical in the winter, and one major reason is that it's ball season, with more than 450 taking place. These grand events reach their peak in January and February, and almost all are open to the public (you can buy tickets online in advance). Most of the city's professional guilds hold balls, with the Confectioners' Ball set for Jan. 11, 2024, followed by the Ball of Industry and Technology on Jan. 20, the Doctors' Ball and Viennese Ball of the Sciences on Jan. 27 and the Vienna Coffee House Owners' Ball on Feb. 2. When you're not being the belle — or beau — of the ball, bundle up and go on a walking tour of the city to see the stunning architecture and landmarks like the Hofburg Palace and Rathaus.

Zanzibar

The Residence Zanzibar has its own white sand beach (Image credit: The Residence Zanzibar)

The Zanzibar Archipelago in the Indian Ocean is where cultures converge. There are African, Arab, Indian and European influences on full display, especially in the historic Stone Town, with its buildings from the 18th and 19th centuries, and marketplaces (be sure to stock up on spices to bring home). It's hot and dry on the archipelago January through March, so plan on spending lots of time on the pristine white sand beaches or diving in the coral reefs at Mnemnba Atoll and Tumbatu. Wildlife lovers should also set aside a day to explore Jozani Forest, Zanzibar's only national park and home to the rare red colobus monkeys. For a relaxing stay, check into The Residence Zanzibar, a beachfront resort with accommodations that include private pools.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Patagonia

Magellanic penguins abound at Punta Tombo National Reserve in Argentina (Image credit: Luis Robayo / AFP via Getty Images)

Patagonia has something for everyone, especially this time of year. The region, which covers parts of Chile and Argentina, is known for its postcard-perfect landscape, with glaciers, fjords, rugged mountain ranges, deserts and lakes. December through February is summer in Patagonia, so it's the best season to venture out and go hiking and whitewater rafting. As a bonus, this is also prime penguin-watching season. Punta Tombo in Argentina has the largest Magellanic penguin colony in all of South America, and the Puñihuil Natural Monument on the coast of Chiloé Island in Chile is the stomping grounds for both Magellanic and Humboldt penguins.

Bangkok

The nights are electric in Bangkok (Image credit: Mladen Antonov / AFP via Getty Images)

You can sleep on the plane ride home. In Bangkok, there's so much to see, do and taste you'll want to start your day early and not end it until well after dark. In January and February the weather is cooler and dryer, making it easier to cover more ground. Plan on stops at Wat Pho, home to Bangkok's largest reclining Buddha and Thailand's biggest collection of Buddha images; the Grand Palace; Lumphini Park; and as many night markets and food stalls as you can handle. The impressive Siam Kempinski Hotel, with spacious rooms and hosts who can answer any questions you have about the city, is a centrally located home base.

Banff

Lake Louise is stunning year-round (Image credit: Chuck David / VWPics / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Banff is a winter wonderland. From skiing to ice skating to relaxing in hot springs, if it's a winter activity you can probably do it in this town high in the Canadian Rockies. The annual SnowDays festivities will take place Jan. 19 to Feb. 4, 2024, with events in Banff and Lake Louise. Massive snow sculptures will appear along the streets of downtown Banff, while ice sculptures will take shape on the lake. A word of caution: It's very cold here, and the weather is often unpredictable. Be prepared for blustery conditions (pack warm gloves, hats and coats and dress in layers), and stay on the beaten path.

Canary Islands

The Puerto de los Gigantes beach on Tenerife is a popular spot for vacationers and locals alike (Image credit: EyesWideOpen / Getty Images)

With more than 500 beaches, the Canary Islands appeal to those looking for sand and surf. That's not all the islands have to offer, though. There are incredible forests to visit, like the Garajonay National Park on La Gomera, and volcanic landscapes, including Timanfaya National Park on Lanzarote. Visitors to Tenerife should check out the massive Acantilados de los Gigantes cliffs and Mount Teide, a volcano that is the highest peak in Spain. On Gran Canaria, a new family-friendly resort has opened on San Agustin Beach. The Paradisus Gran Canaria has all-inclusive rates that cover local activities and cultural experiences, plus programs for kids and teens.

Anguilla

The white sand beaches of Anguilla are known worldwide (Image credit: Sylvain Grandadam / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Anguilla is a Caribbean dream, with its beautiful beaches like Shoal Bay East and swaying palms. Prepare to be in or on the water, as the snorkeling is exceptional and one of the best ways to take in the island's scenery is by sloop. Here, live music isn't just offered in restaurants on the weekends: You can go out every night and listen to singers and bands at clubs and beach bars. It's fun to hop from spot to spot, either on your own or as part of a guided nightlife tour.