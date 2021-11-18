Trevor Noah puts Paul Gosar's AOC murder anime in context, while The Late Show animates his censure

"Arizona congressman Paul Gosar tweeted an anime video of him chopping off AOC's head," and "Democrats were so furious about this video that today they voted to censure Gosar and kick him off his committees, the first member of Congress to be censured in over a decade," Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show. But "seeing something like this from Paul Gosar is not surprising, because over the years, Gosar has made a name for himself as possibly the most controversial person in all of Congress — which is actually pretty impressive if you think about it." So he ran through "what makes Gosar one of Congress' most extreme extremists."

"When you look at what he's done in Congress, I'm not surprised the GOP doesn't care about Gosar's anime video," Noah said. "I mean, between the coup and the white supremacy, this is the least offensive thing that he's ever done. And the GOP might not be condemning Gosar's behavior, but his own family is definitely picking up that slack."

The Late Show created a C-SPANIME version of the Gosar censure vote, and it is Sailor Moon who brings up how his family hates him, too.