Tucker Carlson's Kyle Rittenhouse interview smashed the cable ratings competition

Fox host Tucker Carlson's Monday night interview with the newly-acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse garnered almost 5 million viewers, Forbes reports, locking Monday's episode in as Carlson's "second-highest rated show of 2021."

Total audience reached 4.942 million viewers, meaning Tucker Carlson Tonight was the "top-rated show in all of cable news among total viewers and in the key demographic of viewers 25-54," Forbes writes.

During the primetime 8pm slot, Fox News "far outpaced the cable news competition, with MSNBC a distant second, drawing 1.168 million viewers," Forbes reports. CNN followed with 762,000 viewers, though second in the key demo. MSNBC was third by that measure.

