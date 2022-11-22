Sources close to Trump think he'll be back on Twitter by the new year: Report

Well, that didn't last long.

After spearheading his own social media platform, Truth Social, former President Donald Trump is said to be discussing how he might circumvent an 8-hour exclusivity window to post on Twitter, considering he's now officially a candidate in the 2024 race, Puck's Tara Palmeri reports. Tesla CEO and newly-minted Twitter owner Elon Musk recently reversed the ban on the former president's account, which was implemented after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

That Trump could potentially break the exclusivity window should he run was on the table when Truth Social was in development, Palmeri reports; his team is now simply exploring that option.

In the meantime, however, Trump world is enjoying the overtures from Musk. "I think Elon has to show some leg to get his attention," a source close to the president told Palmeri. Still, others expect he'll be back on Twitter by the new year. "The urge is real, if not primal, and the platform is an obvious necessity for a candidate who needs to get as much exposure as possible," Palmeri writes.

Even though the former president is said to be happy with Truth Social, "in his heart, he knows the difference," the source close to him said.

A campaign official told Palmeri the former president "plans to use Truth exclusively so [the exemption] won't apply."