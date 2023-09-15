Ten Things You Need to Know Today: 15 September 2023

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

1. Hunter Biden charged

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, has been indicted in connection with a gun he purchased in 2018. The charges include making false statements on a federal firearms form and possession of a firearm as a prohibited person. The indictment, which is the first time in US history the Justice Department has charged the child of a sitting president, is an "extraordinary turn of events", said CNN, after Biden junior's original plea deal collapsed. It "potentially sets up a dramatic trial in the middle of his father's 2024 re-election bid", added the broadcaster.

2. Starmer's migrant policy attacked

Keir Starmer was "under attack from left and right", said The Guardian, after he revealed plans to stop small boat Channel crossings. The leader said Labour could agree to accept a quota of asylum seekers from the EU in exchange for closer cooperation to tackle people smugglers. He said those who disagreed with the proposals were “un-British”. Matt Wrack, the president of the TUC, told The Guardian that Starmer was in “danger of pandering to rightwing Tory rhetoric”. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the UK would become a “dumping ground” for Europe’s migrants.

3. Sharif relatives charged

The father, stepmother and uncle of Sara Sharif have been charged with the murder of the 10-year-old girl. Surrey Police said the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against Sara's father, Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner, Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother, Faisal Malik, 28, all of Hammond Road, Woking. The trio, who were arrested on suspicion of murder "after weeks on the run", will appear before magistrates in Guildford today, said The Sun. A post-mortem found Sara had suffered "multiple and extensive injuries" over a "sustained and extended" period of time.

4. Musk wades into Taiwan row

Elon Musk has caused an uproar after he made controversial remarks about China’s claim to Taiwan. Speaking of Beijing's approach, he said: "Their policy has been to reunite Taiwan with China". For Beijing, he added, Taiwan may be "analogous to Hawaii or something like that, like an integral part of China that is arbitrarily not part of China". Joseph Wu, Taiwan's foreign minister, said: "Listen up, Taiwan is not part of the PRC and certainly not for sale!"

5. Tory criticises Sunak's target

A former Tory minister has described Rishi Sunak's key pre-election pledge to cut NHS waiting lists as a "mistake". Lord Bethell, a Tory peer who was a health minister during the Covid crisis, branded the PM's plan to cut NHS waiting times "economically illiterate" and "unconservative". As NHS waiting lists hit a record 7.7m, England's top emergency doctor said hospitals are "making people sicker" and patients are becoming delirious on A&E trolleys. Sunak blames record waiting list figures on industrial action.

6. Romney says Ukraine is 'investment'

Washington should continue to fund Ukraine’s war effort, because "decimating the Russian military" with just 5% of the US defence budget is an "extraordinarily wise investment", said Mitt Romney. The GOP grandee said the idea that "it’s too expensive" is "a little funny". Speaking to The Telegraph, he added: "My goodness, to defend freedom and to decimate the Russian military – a country with 1,500 nuclear weapons aimed at us. To be able to do that with five per cent of your military budget strikes me as an extraordinarily wise investment and not by any means something we can’t afford."

7. Libya recriminations begin

Aid teams are still "battling to help survivors and locate the dead" five days after devastating flooding hit eastern Libya, said the BBC. Thousands of people were killed when two dams burst after severe rainfall from Storm Daniel, "washing away whole neighbourhoods" in the city of Derna, said the broadcaster. Experts have said that "years of neglect and corruption worsened the tragedy", reported Al Jazeera. The attorney general has been asked to investigate following allegations that warnings about the dangerous state of two dams were ignored.

8. Measles self-isolation warning

Unvaccinated children face could be forced to self-isolate for 21 days because of a dramatic rise in measles cases. After modelling suggested that up to 160,000 cases could occur in London alone, health officials said low uptake of MMR jabs has multiplied the risk of the potentially deadly infection. "Uptake of the jabs" fell "significantly" in the years following the discredited Andrew Wakefield study, said The Telegraph, which "falsely linked them with autism in 1998". The "mass mail-out of letters" with the warning on self-isolation is "thought to be unprecedented", it added.

9. Horse trainer banned

A billionaire Irish trainer and big-race sponsor has been banned for three years and ordered to pay costs of 755,754 euros (£650,000) after a dozen of his horses tested positive for anabolic steroids. After a lengthy investigation, the hearing of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Boards’ Referral Committee has announced its sanctions against the Kilternan trainer. Irish racing has been "rocked" by the episode, which is "one of the biggest doping scandals in history", said the Racing Post.

10. Judge uses AI for verdict

A judge has described ChatGPT as "jolly useful" after he used the artificial intelligence chatbot to write part of a ruling, reported the Law Society Gazette. Lord Justice Birss, a Court of Appeal judge who specialises in intellectual property law, said he had used the text generation tool to summarise an area of law he was familiar with before copy and pasting its words into a court ruling. This is the "first known occasion" where a member of the British judiciary has used an AI chatbot to write part of a judgment, said The Telegraph.

