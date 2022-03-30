More Americans are confident in Zelensky than in Biden, poll finds

Well, this certainly doesn't sound ... awesome.

According to a new Pew Research Center poll, a greater number of Americans report having confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky than in President Biden — a whole 24 percentage points more.

Per Pew, 72 percent of U.S. adults report having at least some or a lot of confidence in the Ukrainian leader, while 48 percent of U.S. adults say they have some or a lot of confidence in Biden.

And it's not just the White House Zelensky bested — More Americans have confidence in him than in French President Emmanuel Macron (55 percent) or German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (53 percent).

Unsurprisingly, Russian President Vladimir Putin's confidence ratings among Americans were quite dismal; just 6 percent of U.S. adults feel good about the leader following his unjust invasion of Ukraine.

Pew Research Center surveyed 3,581 U.S. adults from March 21-27. Results have a margin of error of 2.3 percentage points. See more results at Pew Research Center.