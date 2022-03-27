Russian regulator warns media against posting new Zelensky interview

Roskomnadzor, Russia's communications regulator and Internet censor, is warning media outlets in the country not to publish a new interview between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several Russian journalists.

Roskomnadzor said it is already investigating the outlets that conducted the interview "to determine the extent of responsibility and the taking of measures of response," The Washington Post reports.

Zelensky shared the interview on his Telegram channel. He told the journalists that Russians need to "support the truth," and he wants to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a neutral country so they can begin negotiating an end to the invasion of Ukraine.

After Roskomnadzor delivered its warning, Zelensky responded, saying in a video that the threat "would be ridiculous if it wasn't so tragic. They themselves are afraid of a relatively short conversation with several journalists. Well, if there is such a reaction, then we are doing everything right, then they are nervous."

Earlier this month, Putin signed into law a measure that bans "fake news" about Russia's military. It prohibits people from referring to the conflict in Ukraine as an "invasion" or "war," and those found to violate the law could face 15 years in prison.