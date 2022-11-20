At least 5 dead, 25 injured in shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado

A gunman killed at least five people and injured 25 more on Saturday at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, before being stopped by patrons, law enforcement said.

In a press conference, Colorado Springs Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Pamela Castro said the incident at Club Q began around midnight on Saturday, when police began to receive numerous 911 calls regarding an active shooter situation. The gunman was armed with at least two firearms, including a "long rifle," The Associated Press reported.

The exact events that transpired within the club remain unclear. However, Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez said that "at least two heroic people" were able to confront and subdue the gunman, bringing the shooting to a stop.

"We owe them a great debt of thanks," Vasquez said of the clubgoers.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was injured and taken into custody, police added.

A massive influx of first responders was seen arriving after the attack, per NBC News. Police said numerous people had been transported to local hospitals, and family members were currently in the process of being contacted.

In a statement on Facebook, Club Q said that it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community," adding that "our prays [sic] and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends." Club Q went on to thank "the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

Despite increasing anti-LGBTQ rhetoric in the U.S., police said a motive for the attack hadn't been identified.

This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.