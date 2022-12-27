Mega Millions jackpot rises to $565M after previous drawing yielded no winners

For at least one lucky person, the chance has arrived to change their life, as the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is set to be an estimated $565 million, lottery officials said.

The half-a-billion-dollar jackpot rolled over after there were no winners from the previous drawing held last Friday.

The next chance to win will occur during Tuesday's drawing at 11 p.m. ET. If a single person were to win the jackpot, they would be entitled to a lump sum of $293.6 million in cash, the lottery said, which would be the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.

The prize money has been building over the last 20 drawings following an October jackpot shared by winning tickets in Florida and California.

While this is obviously a significant amount of money, this is not the first time that the Mega Millions has seen this type of potential payout. Lottery officials said there have been 11 winning jackpots of at least $500 million since the Mega Millions was started in 2002. The record for the game is a $1.8 billion prize won in 2018.

This past November, a lucky person won a $2.04 billion grand prize, which stands as the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The winning Powerball ticket was sold in California.

However, people probably shouldn't get their hopes too high about becoming the next lucky ticket holder. According to Fox Business, the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302.5 million.