What you need to know about the record-breaking Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion after no winning tickets were sold for the Nov. 5 drawing. If there is a winner in the next drawing on Nov. 7, they will take home the largest payout in U.S. lottery history. Here's everything you need to know:

How did the Powerball jackpot get so high?

There are a few reasons. Drawings are held three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, so it's been growing since then. Additionally, compared to five years ago, people aren't buying as many tickets for each drawing, "so a smaller percentage of the millions of possible number combinations are covered," Fortune says. "That makes a winner less likely."

What does it take to win the Powerball?

A player has to match all six numbers (five white balls and the red Powerball) on a ticket. The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.

What happens if I win?

If one person matches all of the numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing, they can choose between taking the $1.9 billion paid through an annuity over 29 years, or the lump sum cash option of $929.1 million. It's recommended that the winner immediately contact a lawyer, financial adviser, and accountant.

And don't forget about taxes. "[W]hen anyone wins the lottery, the IRS withholds 24 percent of the winnings off the top," Kiplinger explains. "With this Powerball jackpot, if the winner opted for the lump sum cash value of $929.1 million, they would be subject to federal income tax at the top tax rate, which is 37 percent. The lottery winnings would be reported on the Powerball jackpot winner's 2022 federal income tax return." Oof!

Where is Powerball played?

Tickets can be purchased in 45 states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah are not part of the lottery. Tickets are $2 each, with the next drawing set for Monday, Nov. 7, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Is the Powerball predatory?

Critics of state-run lotteries and the Powerball believe that they are predatory and specifically target certain neighborhoods. Researchers from the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland found that lottery retailers are "disproportionately clustered in lower-income communities in every state," and "in some states, these patterns also exist in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods." Timothy Fong, co-director of the Gambling Studies Program at the University of California, Los Angeles, told NPR there is "a tremendous amount of advertising and marketing that's pro-lottery," despite the fact that "there are people who do develop unhealthy relationships with the lottery and they develop a gambling use disorder."