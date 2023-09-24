6 bucolic homes in New Hampshire
Featuring an island house in Meredith and a private pond in Lee
Sugar Hill
Views from this 1880 four-bedroom home range from Mount Washington to Mount Lafayette. Renovated in 2018, the shingle-roofed stone house features a country kitchen with checkerboard floor and fireplace, a breakfast room, a formal dining room with exposed beams and wood floors and trim, and a beamed living room with oversize windows and fireplace.
The 13.35-acre forested lot has grassy yards, gardening space, a stone wall, and a barn. $1,295,000. Beth Horan, Badger Peabody & Smith/Luxury Portfolio International, (603) 616-8664.
Alton Bay
The Belknap Mountains form the backdrop of this three-bedroom home set on 15 acres in the Lakes Region. The 1980 late midcentury-modern house, designed by Manfred H. Hufschmid and ready for an appreciative update, comprises two shingle-clad, angular buildings joined by a barrel-ceilinged, glass-walled tunnel; inside are arched doorways, clerestory windows, and white-cedar walls.
The property includes fields, fieldstone walls, a stream, a concrete fountain, a barn, a garage, and an in-ground pool. $1,875,000. Terry Small, Maxfield Real Estate/Alton, (603) 321-1036.
Meredith
Little Beaver Island, a half-acre wooded isle on Lake Winnipesaukee, comes with a furnished three-bedroom house and guest cottage, sheds, and boathouse, all connected by decks and stone paths, plus a share in Big Beaver Island’s waterfront.
The main cabin, built in 1900, features a wood-burning stove and screened dining porch. Outside are two beaches, two docks, an outdoor shower, and blueberry bushes; the mainland is four minutes by boat. $4,200,000. Nicole Watkins, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Verani Realty, (603) 707-7575.
Lee
This four-bedroom home by 100-acre Wheelwright Pond is also 30 minutes from Portsmouth and the sea. The 1984 post-and- beam house has a double-height main space with massive windows, heated slate floors, and open chef’s kitchen, and an ad- dition built for the primary suite topped by a second suite with a deck.
The 11.7-acre wooded lot includes a back deck, a spring fed private pond, and a boardwalk to a dock and swim float on Wheelwright Pond. $1,100,000. Sharon Parker, Tate & Foss Sotheby’s International Realty, (603) 828-1705.
Rumney
Baker Rocks lies on 76 acres between the Lakes Region and the White Mountains. The 2022-built compound comprises an A-frame guest cottage, container cabin, workshop, geodesic dome, yurt, barn, gym, wood-fired sauna, and three-bedroom main house featuring an open layout, high-end details, and sweeping views.
The property also has a pergola-topped entertainment pavilion, three-season bathhouse, firepit, beach access, and 3,000 feet of frontage on the Baker River. $3,350,000. Dana Baier, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, (603) 568-1172.
Eaton
This four-season A-frame cabin stands across from Crystal Lake in east central New Hampshire. Offered partly furnished, the 1975 two-bedroom home features a bright galley kitchen flanked by a built-in banquette; a living-dining room with fireplace, crossbeams, and roofline windows; and a small upstairs bonus room next to the second bedroom.
On the wooded lot are a deck, stone walls, gardens, a yard, and two sheds; Eaton Center is walking distance and North Conway a short drive. $299,900. Terri Bukartek, Coldwell Banker Lifestyles, (603) 452-8342.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
-
-