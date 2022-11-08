Winning $2 billion Powerball ticket sold in California

We have a winner!

The record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot has been won by a single person in California.

California Lottery confirmed Tuesday the winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The winning numbers, as revealed on Nov. 8, were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with the Powerball 10.

The drawing had been delayed on Monday after officials said a participating lottery needed "extra time to complete the required security protocols."

This $2.04 billion jackpot is the "world's largest lottery prize," officials said, largely because there had been no Powerball jackpot winner since August. According to Powerball.com, there were also 22 winners of $1 million, who matched the white ball numbers.

"Somebody is holding onto a very important piece of paper this morning worth $2.04 billion," California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker said in a press conference. "That person needs to keep it safe. We will not know who they are until they come forward."