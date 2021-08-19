This Georgia man is changing his neighbors' lives, $1 at a time

Anthony Talley has come up with a simple way to spread kindness in his community.

Through his $1 Thursdays program, the LaGrange, Georgia, resident collects donations of $1 each, and then passes the money along to someone in the city who needs it. Last year, he raised nearly $8,000, most of which was given to a man whose house had burned down, and he is currently raising money to help buy a car for a mother of 10 whose vehicle was totaled in an accident.

He also has fun with $1 Thursdays — he once bought ice cream for every elementary school student in LaGrange and the nearby communities of Hogansville and West Point. "When I do stuff like this it's an overwhelming joy," Talley told 11 Alive. "People say, 'Well, what do you plan to get out of this?' And I tell them I plan to change the world, one life at a time, one dollar a time."