New quarters will feature 5 trailblazing American women

Starting in 2022, women who made their mark in American history will be immortalized on the quarter.

The U.S. Mint this week released its designs for quarters honoring astronaut Sally Ride; author Maya Angelou; suffragist and politician Adelina "Nina" Otero-Warren; actress Anna May Wong; and Wilma Mankiller, the first woman elected to serve as principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. These women will be featured on the tails side of the first batch of quarters released next year, with new designs coming out every year through 2025.

🥁 We are pleased to announce the designs for the 2022 coins in the American Women Quarters™ Program, honoring the achievements of Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren and Anna May Wong: https://t.co/D54knKPbvQ #HerQuarter @smithsonian @womenshistory pic.twitter.com/3p7XGM9Ok4 — United States Mint (@usmint) October 6, 2021

"These inspiring coin designs tell the stories of five extraordinary women whose contributions are indelibly etched in American culture," U.S. Mint Acting Director Alison L. Doone said in a statement. "Generations to come will look at coins bearing these designs and be reminded of what can be accomplished with vision, determination, and a desire to improve opportunities for all."

George Washington will stay on the heads side of the quarter, but his likeness will get a revamp for these special coins, USA Today reports.