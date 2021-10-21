Retired FBI boss steps up to help community with school bus driver shortage

After retiring from the FBI, Michael Mason wasn't quite ready to completely stop working, and when he heard there was a bus driver shortage in Chesterfield County, Virginia, Mason knew he found his calling.

"As far as I'm concerned, I'm transporting the future of America, and that's what I really love about the job," he said. While at the FBI, he was executive assistant director, making him "fourth on the FBI's food chain," Mason told WTVR. "I've done some important things, but guess what? This is important, too."

Driving the bus gives him a daily routine, and allows Mason to do his part assisting others amid the pandemic. He would love for people to hear his story and consider doing something to help in their own backyards. "I believe if all of us gave a little something, wow, how we could impact the world," Mason said. "How we could change the world."