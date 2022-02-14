Suspect in custody after firing shots inside Louisville mayoral candidate's office

Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say a person walked into the office of Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Monday morning and started shooting.

No one was injured, although a round did hit Greenberg's clothes. A suspect matching the description given by witnesses was detained outside of the building. Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields there is "no known motive at this time. We also have no reason to believe that this individual was acting anything but alone." Shields believes Greenberg was the intended target, and Metro Council President David James described the incident to WLKY as an "assassination attempt."

During a later press conference, Greenberg told reporters a man walked into the office, and after being greeted by staff, "he started shooting at me." There were five staffers in the office, he said, and the suspect fled after "we barricaded the door." Greenberg said he is "blessed, our team is blessed," and while they are "shaken," he is grateful no one was hurt.

Shields said that until the motivating factors are determined, "we are going to keep an open mind and proceed with an abundance of caution and concern for many of our community members. Mr. Greenberg is Jewish, so there's that. We don't know if it's tied to the candidate's politics or if we are dealing with someone who has mental issues or is venomous."

The other Louisville mayoral candidates were briefed on the shooting, and most have said they will increase their security. They also shared words of support for Greenberg, with Democrat Shameka Parrish-Wright saying her thoughts and prayers are "with Craig, his family, and everyone else who was present at this horrific event" and Republican Bill Dieruf stating the "shooting incident at his office today cannot be condoned."