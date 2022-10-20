The Week Junior poll: Kids are acutely aware of what's happening in the world — and ready to shake things up

Inflation, gun safety, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and solving food insecurity are just some of the issues Generation Alpha cares about.

The new Junior Voices survey from The Week Junior and YouGov found that Generation Alpha (kids born since the late 2000s) are acutely aware of what's happening in the world, and they're talking about it — 81 percent of respondents between the ages of 8 and 14 discuss current events at least once a week with family and friends, with 29 percent saying they have daily conversations about the news.

When asked how learning or talking about current events makes them feel, 47 percent responded "curious to learn more specific topics in the news," and another 47 percent replied "concerned about the future." The kids were also asked to select up to three of the most important news events of 2022, and 55 percent selected the rising cost of goods; 50 percent chose the Russian invasion of Ukraine; 38 percent picked the approval of COVID-19 vaccinations for young children; 34 percent said gun safety; and 31 percent chose record heat waves and droughts.

"This year's Junior Voices survey shows that kids have strong points of view on the issues that matter to them," The Week Junior Editor-in-Chief Andrea Barbalich said. "They want to be heard. Children are more aware of — and knowledgable about — current events than adults might think. Parents, teachers, coaches, and others have an important opportunity to foster age-appropriate discussions and help kids process news events. At the same time, adults can learn from children by initiating topical conversations and listening to their perspectives."