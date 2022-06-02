The White House will pay its interns starting this fall

The White House will soon begin paying its interns, the Biden administration announced Thursday.

The decision will take effect for the inaugural class of administration interns this fall, writes The Washington Post. The White House's internship program has been suspended for much of President Biden's term for pandemic reasons, but applications for the upcoming session will open Monday.

"This significant milestone of paying White House interns will help remove barriers to equal opportunity for low-income students and first-generation professionals at the beginnings of their careers," the White House said in a statement. It will also "help to ensure that those who receive internships at the White House — and who will be a significant part of the leadership pipeline across the entire federal government — reflect the diversity of America."

It is the first time in recent history there will be a paid internship program at the White House, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday. Apparently, White House interns in the summer of 1974 were considered "salaried employees," the Post notes.

News of the administration's decision was met with praise online.

We commend the White House for being the first administration to have a paid internship program. We also want to note this decision was not made overnight. It's the culmination of a two-year campaign we started in 2019. 🧵@betsy_klein https://t.co/vhHUJRbjRV — Pay Our Interns (@payourinterns) June 2, 2022

As a former White House intern, I owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to my family for helping me pursue a lifetime experience. A paid internship is a game-changer. pic.twitter.com/X6t8dCykMW — Kelsey Walsh (@Kjwalsh_news) June 2, 2022

When I was younger I wanted to be a Congressional or @WhiteHouse intern, but couldn't afford it. There was no way my family could pay for me to move & live in D.C. while still maintaining their livelihood back at home. Thanks @POTUS for removing this barrier to public service. https://t.co/DP1DjIZEEz — Reginald Bolding (@reginaldbolding) June 2, 2022

This is really great. Everyone should be able to intern at the White House - regardless of their financial status. https://t.co/rv5y8KZgpY — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) June 2, 2022

2/x The intern manual included color of pantyhose women should wear. In 2019. But I digress. Paying interns in this prestigious program is enormously helpful. Many WHIP graduates go on to do incredible work leading campaigns, NGO's, but most importantly serving their communities — Emily Tillett (@EmilyETillett) June 2, 2022

Interns will be paid $750 per week via stipend, and are expected to work at least 35 hours per week, CNN reports, per the White House internship website.