that government green
The White House will pay its interns starting this fall
The White House will soon begin paying its interns, the Biden administration announced Thursday.
The decision will take effect for the inaugural class of administration interns this fall, writes The Washington Post. The White House's internship program has been suspended for much of President Biden's term for pandemic reasons, but applications for the upcoming session will open Monday.
"This significant milestone of paying White House interns will help remove barriers to equal opportunity for low-income students and first-generation professionals at the beginnings of their careers," the White House said in a statement. It will also "help to ensure that those who receive internships at the White House — and who will be a significant part of the leadership pipeline across the entire federal government — reflect the diversity of America."
It is the first time in recent history there will be a paid internship program at the White House, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday. Apparently, White House interns in the summer of 1974 were considered "salaried employees," the Post notes.
News of the administration's decision was met with praise online.
Interns will be paid $750 per week via stipend, and are expected to work at least 35 hours per week, CNN reports, per the White House internship website.