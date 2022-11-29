A look at the White House's festive and homey holiday decor

it's beginning to look a lot like christmas ...

First lady Jill Biden on Monday unveiled this year's White House holiday decorations and their overarching theme of "We the People."

"The soul of our nation is, and has always been, 'We the People,'" the first lady said at an event, per The Associated Press. "Room by room, we represent what brings us together during the holidays and throughout the year."

More than 150 volunteers helped decorate the White House over Thanksgiving weekend, hanging lights, stringing garlands, and tying ribbon, AP reports. Per aides, Biden's holiday vision was inspired by the individuals she met while touring the country, as well as by the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

The different public rooms are dedicated to different kinds of "unifying forces," AP explains: "honoring and remembering deceased loved ones, words and stories, kindness and gratitude, food and traditions, nature and recreation, songs and sounds, unity and hope, faith and light, and children."

The overall homey look is "very intentional," adds Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander. "It's important for the first lady that people see themselves in the decor."

Furthing upping the holiday ante, this year's scene even includes a menorah made of wood from a Truman-era renovation, as well as replicas of White House pets, Commander and Willow

Roughly 50,000 visitors are expected to visit 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue this season, including both tourists and invited guests.