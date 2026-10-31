Brazil’s ugly election: ‘Lula’s Army’ storms to victory

After a bitter election campaign and a shock first-round setback, Brazil’s president has secured a fourth term – but his troubles are far from over

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Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva greets supporters during a rally on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro
Lula greets supporters during a rally on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro
(Image credit: Mauro Pimentel / AFP / Getty Images)

He’s done it again, said Vera Magalhães in O Globo (Rio de Janeiro). If anyone was capable “of pulling off an unprecedented turnaround against all odds”, it was President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who this week won a historic fourth term in office.

Brazil’s working-class hero suffered a shock defeat in the first round of the presidential election in early October, coming second to Flávio Bolsonaro, 45, the eldest son of former president Jair Bolsonaro (aka “the Trump of the Tropics”), who is currently under house arrest for plotting a coup.

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