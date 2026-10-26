Does Serbia’s student movement win show power of Gen Z?

Turning ‘social revolt’ into ‘electoral legitimacy’ could be blueprint for other youth movements

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Photo collage of the National Assembly in Belgrade, Supporters of the Student List celebrating and treading on a portrait of former president Aleksandar Vucic
Aleksandar Vučić’s once-dominant party has been beaten by a student campaign ‘unlike anything Serbia has seen’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

A student-led protest movement has won the Serbian parliamentary elections, defeating Aleksandar Vučić, the strongman who has ruled the country for 14 years. “After toppling governments in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, and rattling others in India, Kenya, and Vietnam,” it seems Gen Z protests “have come for Europe”, said Judah Grunstein in World Politics Review.

The Student List – which has no obvious leaders and whose candidates were not politicians but academics, engineers, farmers and athletes – attracted voters angry at government fraud and corruption with the slogan “Serbia or Mafia?”.

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Elliott Goat, The Week UK

Elliott Goat is a freelance writer at The Week Digital. A winner of The Independent's Wyn Harness Award, he has been a journalist for over a decade with a focus on human rights, disinformation and elections. He is co-founder and director of Brussels-based investigative NGO Unhack Democracy, which works to support electoral integrity across Europe. A Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow focusing on unions and the Future of Work, Elliott is a founding member of the RSA's Good Work Guild and a contributor to the International State Crime Initiative, an interdisciplinary forum for research, reportage and training on state violence and corruption. 

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