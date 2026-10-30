Is Viktor Orbán being primed for UN’s top job?

Hungary’s authoritarian former PM would be controversial choice as new secretary general

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Photo collage illustration of Viktor Orban looming over the UN building in Geneva
Viktor Orbán was ‘apparently encouraged by the Trump administration to enter the race’ to succeed António Guterres
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Viktor Orbán is being touted by the Trump administration as the next secretary general of the United Nations.

“You read that correctly,” said The Wall Street Journal in an editorial, reflecting that the appointment of Hungary’s former authoritarian populist prime minister to succeed António Guterres would be hugely controversial.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.

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