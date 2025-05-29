Uruguay shaken by 'phantom cow' scam

Cattle seen as a safe investment in beef-mad nation – but the cows, and people's life savings, are nowhere to be found

Cows are silhouetted against the sunset sky on a farm in Uruguay&#039;s Florida department
Funds advertised fixed dollar returns, alongside 'bucolic' pictures of cattle
(Image credit: Mariana Suarez / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

Meat-loving Uruguay has been rocked by a "phantom cows" investment scam, with high-profile politicians, celebrities and even priests among the victims.

Thousands of people in the small South American nation invested an estimated $350 million (£259 million) in fraudulent "cow bonds". But, despite Uruguay's "model" cattle-tracking system, neither the cows (which could number more than 700,000) nor the money can be found, said Reuters.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸