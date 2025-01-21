80 dead in Colombia amid uptick in guerrilla fighting

This was the country's deadliest wave of violence since the peace accords set by President Gustavo Petro in 2016

Colombia military patrols area of guerrilla conflict
(Image credit: Schneyder Mendoza / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Fighting between two guerrilla groups in Colombia's northern region of Catatumbo has left 80 people dead and forced 18,000 to flee their homes, officials said Monday. It was some of the country's worst violence since the largest guerrilla army, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), put down arms in 2016 in a peace deal with the government.



