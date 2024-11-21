Why Māori are protesting in New Zealand

A controversial bill has ignited a 'flashpoint in race relations' as opponents claim it will undermine the rights of Indigenous people

New Zealand protest
Tens of thousands turned out in Wellington for the final day of a peaceful protest march
(Image credit: Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images)
By
published

Thousands of people marched through New Zealand's capital Wellington this week in protest at a proposed bill that could redefine the founding treaty between British colonists and the native Māori people.

More than 40,000 people took part on the final day of a peaceful walking protest called a "hīkoi". It was one of the country's biggest-ever demonstrations, said the BBC.



Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

