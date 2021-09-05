A military coup is reportedly unfolding in Guinea

Reports indicate a military coup has unfolded in the West African nation of Guinea where there are reports of heavy gunfire near the presidential palace in the capital Conakry, per Al Jazeera and BBC.

It's a fluid situation with contrasting statements from the government and the military. The latter say it's dissolving the country's constitution, closing all land and air borders, and setting up a transitional government. According to Al Jazeera, the military believes the civilian government has failed Guinea's working class population.

Meanwhile, BBC reports that the defense minister has said the coup attempt was thwarted. The whereabouts of President Alpha Condé, who has been in power 11 years and was looking to change the constitution so he could run for a third term, are not currently known amid reports that he's been surrounded by soldiers. Read more at Al Jazeera and BBC.