Taliban says U.S. agreed to give humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The Taliban announced on Sunday that the United States agreed to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan without formally recognizing the group's leadership, but the U.S. said in its own statement that the two sides only "discussed the United States' provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people."

The U.S. and Taliban just wrapped up talks in Doha, Qatar, their first direct meeting since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August. The discussions were "candid and professional," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, adding, "The U.S. delegation focused on security and terrorism concerns and safe passage for U.S. citizens, other foreign nationals, and our Afghan partners, as well as on human rights, including the meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society."

Afghanistan is experiencing its worst drought in nearly 40 years, and the Taliban has not revealed a plan to help farmers with financial support or other assistance.