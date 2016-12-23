10 things you need to know today: December 23, 2016

Trump calls for strengthening U.S. nuclear capability

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday called for the U.S. to "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability." He said, via Twitter, the new nuclear buildup should continue until the rest of the world "comes to its senses" regarding nuclear weapons. Spokesman Jason Miller later tried to clarify Trump's tweet, which seemed to suggest a major shift in longstanding U.S. policy from a president-elect, saying that "Trump was referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it — particularly to and among terrorist organizations and unstable and rogue regimes," as well as "the need to improve and modernize our deterrent capability as a vital way to pursue peace through strength." Russian President Vladimir Putin also said Thursday that his country needed to upgrade its nuclear capabilities.