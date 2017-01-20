10 things you need to know today: January 20, 2017

Trump thanks supporters at concert on eve of inauguration

On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump kicked off the celebrations and ceremonies by welcoming supporters at his official inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday evening, giving them credit for his victory. "I had something to do with it," he said, "but you had much more to do with it than I did." He said he and his supporters "all got tired of seeing what was happening and we wanted change, but we wanted real change." Trump, preparing to take the oath of office at midday Friday, has vowed to swiftly undo major pieces of President Obama's legacy, including his signature health care reform law.