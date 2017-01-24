10 things you need to know today: January 24, 2017

Trump repeats debunked claim of widespread voter fraud

In his first official meeting with congressional leaders, President Trump on Monday repeated a false claim that he would have won the popular vote if three to five million "illegals" had not cast ballots, according to several sources familiar with the meeting. Trump won the presidency in the electoral college 304-227, but his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, beat him in the popular vote by more than 2.8 million. Trump has claimed before that millions of people voted illegally and robbed him of a victory in the popular vote, but voting officials across the country reported no evidence to support the claim.