'There are benefits, but not acknowledging them would tell only half of the story'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Veterans experience identity crisis. Do more than "thank you for your service."'
Robert Fabich at The Oklahoman
Veterans Day "has gone from a day of thanks to a weekend of commercialization," says Robert Fabich. The "fast-paced world often keeps us from reflecting on what Veterans Day is about." People should "pause, listen, and reflect on the real people behind the uniform — those who gave a piece of themselves," and "take a moment to hear a veteran's story, consider volunteering to help a veteran in need, or support your local veterans' organizations."
'The quiet development shaking America's power'
Sarang Shidore at The New York Times
America's "allies are scrambling" with "palpable anxiety that Washington will soon treat them as mere pawns on the global chessboard," says Sarang Shidore. U.S. allies have "also been hedging their bets, increasingly seeking out alternative arrangements with countries not in the West's orbit." In a "world ever more marked by multialignment and transactionalism, America can no longer depend on the loyalty of its friends." This is "already happening, and it has very little to do with Mr. Trump."
'"SNL" isn't bothering with chivalry anymore'
Spencer Kornhaber at The Atlantic
"Saturday Night Live" has "captured a feeling that's been circulating in America ever since last Tuesday's election: silver-lining nihilism, a relief that we can stop trying to be good," says Spencer Kornhaber. The "truth that 'SNL' and the culture at large must now wrestle with is this: Trump may be back in office after four years away, but the world only turns forward." The "way to fully get back to a pre-woke time would be through actual Orwellian fascism."
'Can Chevron win back Wall Street in 2025?'
Javier Blas at Bloomberg
Chevron can "reconnect with Wall Street in 2025. The margin of error is thin, however," says Javier Blas. But "without that extra something, investors would question the growth of Chevron beyond the next few years." However, Chevron is a "better company than naysayers portray," and it is "currently buying back its shares at a pace of $17 billion annually." Chevron is "owning its mistakes, and that's a first good step. Now, it needs to show it's learned the lessons."
