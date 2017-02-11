10 things you need to know today: February 11, 2017

President Trump floats 'brand new' immigration order after court rejection

President Donald Trump on Friday proposed the idea of signing a "brand new order" to limit immigration after his previous executive order barring U.S. entrance from seven majority-Muslim nations was twice defeated in court. "We'll be doing something very rapidly having to do with additional security for our country," he said. Earlier this month, Trump promised to take the original order all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary, a plan he now seems to be reconsidering. Trump's Friday comments emphasized speed as a security necessity, a message he reiterated Saturday morning, tweeting, "Our legal system is broken! '77% of refugees allowed into U.S. since travel reprieve hail from seven suspect countries.' (WT) SO DANGEROUS!" Those countries produce a high volume of refugees because residents seek to escape conditions of war and terrorism.