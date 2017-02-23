10 things you need to know today: February 23, 2017

Tillerson and Kelly arrive in Mexico for tense meeting

A day after the Trump administration announced new rules for enforcing immigration laws, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said Wednesday that his country's government would fight mass deportations of undocumented immigrants to Mexico from the U.S. Videgaray said Mexico would refuse entry to anyone who is not a citizen of Mexico. "I want to make clear, in the most emphatic way, that the government of Mexico and the Mexican people do not have to accept measures that, in a unilateral way, one government wants to impose on another," he said. The comments came as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly arrived in Mexico to meet with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.