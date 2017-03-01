10 things you need to know today: March 1, 2017

Trump calls for ending 'trivial fights' in first address to Congress

President Trump, in his first address to a joint session of Congress, on Tuesday called for setting aside "trivial fights" to focus on fixing the nation's problems. Trump defended his presidency after a tumultuous first 40 days, and made a bid to smooth the waters by reframing his hard-line campaign promises in more moderate terms. Trump reached across the aisle with a call to pass paid family leave, long a priority for Democrats, and vowed to work with Muslim allies to defeat the Islamic State. He also forcefully pushed some of his most controversial policies, such as his temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations and his immigration crackdown, while urging his opponents to give him a chance. "We are one people, with one destiny," he said. "The time for small thinking is over. The time for trivial fights is behind us. We just need the courage to share the dreams that fill our hearts."