10 things you need to know today: March 7, 2017

Khizr Khan cancels Canada trip over concerns about 'travel privileges'

Gold Star father Khizr Khan, an outspoken critic of President Trump, said Monday that he had canceled a planned speech in Canada after being told that his travel privileges were being reviewed. It was not immediately clear what he meant by "travel privileges." A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokeswoman said the agency notifies people when they are losing membership in the Global Entry "trusted traveler" program, which lets pre-screened travelers speed through customs, but any American with a valid passport can still travel freely. Khan and his wife, Ghazala, emigrated from Pakistan in 1980 and became U.S. citizens six years later. The Khans are parents of a Muslim U.S. soldier, Humayun Khan, killed in Iraq. They criticized Trump during the Democratic National Convention, saying his proposal to bar Muslims from entering the U.S. trampled the Constitution. The Khans are not affected by Trump's new executive order on immigration.