10 things you need to know today: March 28, 2017

Democrats call for GOP panel chair to recuse himself from Russia inquiry

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, and other leading Democrats on Monday called on the panel's chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), to recuse himself from the investigation into Russia's meddling in last year's election, and possible collusion with Moscow by associates of President Trump. Nunes has acknowledged that he had met at the White House with the source of his report that U.S. intelligence agencies inadvertently intercepted communications by some Trump associates during the course of normal international spying. Schiff said that revelation, along with Nunes' participation on Trump's transition team, could cause the public to question his objectivity. Nunes dismissed calls for him to step aside, saying Democrats "want me to quit because they know that I'm effective at getting to the bottom of things."