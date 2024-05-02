US, Saudis near security deal, with or without Israel

The historic pact would offer the Saudis security guarantees and could reshape the Middle East

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pose in chairs
If Israel does not get on board, the Saudis want to exclude them from the deal
(Image credit: Bandar Al-Jaloud / Saudi Royal Court / Handout / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia are "nearing a historic pact" that would offer the Saudis advanced weapons and "security guarantees" and create an opening for possible "diplomatic ties with Israel" if its government commits to a path to Palestinian statehood and stops its war in Gaza, Bloomberg said Wednesday. If Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government balks, the Saudis want a "more modest plan B, which excludes the Israelis," The Guardian said.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

