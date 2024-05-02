United Methodists overturn ban on LGBTQ+ clergy

The church also voted to reverse the ban on same-sex weddings

"50 years of restricting the Holy Spirit's call on people's lives has been lifted"
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

The United Methodist Church's quadrennial general conference voted 692-51 on Wednesday to repeal a 40-year-old ban on ordaining "self-avowed practicing homosexuals" as ministers. The delegates also barred local UMC leaders from penalizing congregations and clergy that facilitate same-sex weddings.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

