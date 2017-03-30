10 things you need to know today: March 30, 2017

Ivanka Trump takes formal unpaid job in White House

Ivanka Trump, President Trump's elder daughter, said Wednesday that she would start working in the White House in an unpaid but formal role, as a senior adviser to her father. Ivanka Trump already has an office in the West Wing. Last week she said she would be serving in an unofficial role, but that sparked an outcry from critics who said in such a capacity she could sidestep some rules and disclosures required of federal employees. "I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the president in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules," she said in a statement, "and I will instead serve as an unpaid employee in the White House office, subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees."