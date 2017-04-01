10 things you need to know today: April 1, 2017

Financial disclosures reveal wealth of top Trump advisers

That many of President Trump's top advisers are drawn from the ranks of the financial elite is no surprise, but White House disclosures Friday night revealed just how wealthy the president's confidants really are. The combined assets of 27 White House officials topped $2.3 billion when they joined the administration, The Washington Post calculates, with investments and holdings spanning a wide range of business sectors. One of the richest officials is Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council, who is alone worth at least $252 million (the key economic adviser's wealth could top $600 million, as government forms allow officials to report ranges of wealth rather than specific figures). Chief strategist Stephen Bannon reported between $13 and $56 million. Trump himself does not have to make another disclosure of his own finances until 2018.