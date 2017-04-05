10 things you need to know today: April 5, 2017

North Korea launches another missile

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan from the east coast city of Sinpo, the South Korean military said early Wednesday. U.S. Pacific Command said it detected and tracked "what we assess was a North Korean missile launch," and kept watch on the medium-range ballistic missile until it came down about 9 minutes later, after traveling about 40 miles. Sinpo is the site of a submarine base. The launch was the latest in a series of missile and nuclear weapons tests that have drawn harsh condemnation from the U.S. and other world powers. Pyongyang has said it is developing technology that could threaten the U.S. President Trump is expected to press Chinese President Xi Jinping to increase pressure on North Korea when they meet in Florida on Thursday and Friday. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. "has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment."