10 things you need to know today: May 13, 2017

Trump threatens Comey with 'tapes' of their conversations

President Trump issued a public threat to his ousted FBI director Friday morning on Twitter: "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" A source "familiar with the matter" told CNN Comey is "not worried about any tapes," but the implication that Trump taped a private conversation had reporters balking. When pressed by Reuters' Jeff Mason on the issue, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday declined to deny Trump is recording Oval Office conversations. In a Fox News interview clip released Friday, Trump said he "can't talk about" his tapes remark. "I won't talk about that," he added. "All I want is for Comey to be honest and I hope he will be, and I'm sure he will be, I hope."