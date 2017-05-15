10 things you need to know today: May 15, 2017

Schumer calls for independent counsel before new FBI director is confirmed

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that the Senate should block President Trump's nominee to be the next FBI director unless the Department of Justice appoints a special counsel to investigate Russia's attempts to meddle in last year's presidential election, and any possible collusion between Moscow and Trump associates. "There are a lot of Democrats who feel that way," Schumer told CNN. "We'll have to discuss it as a caucus, but I would support that move." Democrats started calling for a special counsel after Trump fired James Comey as FBI director last week. Trump tweeted Friday that Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said that if tapes exist they should be given to Congress. "You can't be cute about tapes," he said.