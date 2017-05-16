10 things you need to know today: May 16, 2017

Reports: Trump revealed classified information to Russian diplomats

President Trump revealed highly classified information in his meeting with Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, and Moscow's ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, and provided details that could expose the source of the information, The Washington Post reported Monday, citing U.S. officials. The information, which the U.S. obtained through an intelligence-sharing arrangement with a partner, had to do with an Islamic State plot, and was so sensitive that the U.S. has not fully shared it with allies. Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said he was in the meeting and Trump did not reveal any details about sources or military actions, saying, "I was in the room — it didn't happen." But on Tuesday, Trump admitted to and defended sharing "facts pertaining to terrorism and airline safety" with Russia. Critics, including Republican senators, said that by revealing the nature and location of the ISIS plot, Trump provided clues about the source. "To compromise a source is something that you just don't do," said Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.).