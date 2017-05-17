10 things you need to know today: May 17, 2017

New Orleans workers remove third Confederate statue

New Orleans authorities removed a bronze equestrian statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard from the entrance to City Park, working overnight and using cranes to lift the monument off its pedestal. The statue was the third of four the city plans to remove from public display; statues of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and a memorial to a white rebellion against a local biracial Reconstruction government have already been taken down, leaving only a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee still awaiting removal. Dozens of supporters of the monuments, some with Confederate flags, said the removal was an insult to the city's history. Supporters of the removal said the statues celebrate slavery and segregation, and they have no place in public squares. "While we must honor our history, we will not allow the Confederacy to be put on a pedestal in the heart of New Orleans," Mayor Mitch Landrieu said in a statement.