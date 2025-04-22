Book reviews: 'The Thinking Machine: Jensen Huang, Nvidia, and the World's Most Coveted Microchip' and 'Who Is Government? The Untold Story of Public Service'

The tech titan behind Nvidia's success and the secret stories of government workers

Jensen Huang
"One virtue of The Thinking Machine is that it is not entirely admiring of Huang"
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
By
published

'The Thinking Machine: Jensen Huang, Nvidia, and the World’s Most Coveted Microchip' by Stephen Witt

The Thinking Machine is the biography of a tech titan, but it's also "something more interesting and revealing," said James Surowiecki in The Atlantic. Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has been the outfit's CEO from 1993 through its explosive rise to its current standing as the world's third most valuable company, and "to be sure, Huang himself was central to Nvidia's success." But author Stephen Witt makes clear that Nvidia wouldn't be building the chips that are powering the AI revolution absent the culture and economy established in Silicon Valley decades ago. Nvidia's breakthroughs have been built on the free movement of labor within the industry, the talent of immigrants, research funded by universities and the federal government, and a board willing to forego instant rewards for a long-term payoff. Finally, when opportunities have crossed Huang's sights, "he's made the bold moves."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸