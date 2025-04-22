Mario Vargas Llosa: The novelist who lectured Latin America

Fact and fiction circled each other in the works of Mario Vargas Llosa. Through realism, erotica, and even crude slang, the Peruvian novelist wove tales of political corruption and moral compromise. As part of the Latin American literary boom of the 1960s—alongside Colombia's Gabriel García Márquez and Argentina's Julio Cortázar—he reached international fame, winning the Nobel Prize in literature in 2010. But unlike most other regional giants, he never embraced leftist politics. While his fictional works appeared to support revolution and speaking truth to power, his expository essays tended toward conservatism. He even unsuccessfully ran for president of Peru in 1990 as a right-winger, proposing to privatize state enterprises and lay off public-­sector workers. "If you're a writer in a country like Peru or Mexico, you're a privileged person because you know how to read and write," he said. "It is a moral obligation of a writer in Latin America to be involved in civic activities."

Born in Peru, Vargas Llosa grew up in Bolivia, where his mother told him his father was dead. In fact, his parents had divorced before his birth; they reunited when he was 10 and soon packed him off to military school in Lima. He retaliated by writing a novel, 1963's The Time of the Hero, a scathing account of life in a military academy that portrayed officers as abusive and corrupt. Scandalized generals denounced the book, which only turned it into a sensation. At 19, Vargas Llosa eloped with his uncle's 29-year-old sister-in-law, inspiring his novel Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter. "His distaste for the norms of polite society in Peru gave him abundant inspiration," said The New York Times, but he refused to live there. Instead, he spent decades in Europe, feted as an international literary star.

"His fame and swelling ambition fueled his run for president," said The Washington Post. But he came across as an elitist and failed to win over Peru's largely impoverished indigenous electorate. Chastened, he returned to Europe and became a columnist for Spain's El País, espousing his love of free markets to a global readership. "His combative defense of this position earned him enemies" among Latin America's left, said The Guardian. Yet he maintained his dedication to his craft. Writing "is a way of living with illusion and joy and a fire throwing out sparks in your head," he said. "This is an experience that continues to bewitch me as it did the first time."

