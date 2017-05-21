10 things you need to know today: May 21, 2017

Trump, West Wing staff lawyer up for Russia probe

White House staff are seeking legal counsel in anticipation of working with federal investigators probing alleged ties between the Russian government and the Trump campaign. For many, this could be a major financial strain, as conflict-of-interest rules limit their options for free or discounted legal services. "Obviously for the people who have a lot of money and assets, some of these higher ups, it's not a problem," said Stanley Brand, who was George Stephanopoulos' attorney when he was Bill Clinton's press secretary. "It's a problem for the lower downs who don't." Trump met with his own pricey legal team Thursday.