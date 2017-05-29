10 things you need to know today: May 29, 2017

U.S. considering laptop ban in all international flights

The federal government is considering banning laptops from carry-on luggage on all flights into and out of the U.S. in a push to "raise the bar" on airline security, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday. "That's the thing that they are obsessed with, the terrorists, the idea of knocking down an airplane in flight, particularly if it's a U.S. carrier, particularly if it's full of U.S. people," Kelly said in an interview on Fox News Sunday. The U.S. in March blocked large electronic devices in cabins on flights from 10 airports, including those in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Turkey due to what Kelly described as a "real sophisticated threat." Airlines are concerned a broad laptop ban will reduce demand for tickets, but United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz said recently the airline could comply with "whatever comes out."