10 things you need to know today: June 1, 2017

Trump says he will announce decision on Paris climate accord Thursday

President Trump tweeted late Wednesday that he would announce his decision on whether the U.S. will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday afternoon. Trump is expected to fulfill a campaign pledge by pulling out of the climate deal, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing three officials with knowledge of the decision. The accord seeks to limit greenhouse gas emissions and has been signed by every nation except Nicaragua and Syria. Axios reported that the administration is "deciding on whether to initiate a full, formal withdrawal — which could take three years — or exit the underlying United Nations Treaty, which would be faster but more extreme." Trump met Wednesday with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who favors staying in the deal. European Union President Jean-Claude Juncker said Trump can't just leave an agreement his predecessor, Barack Obama, signed in 2015. "The law is the law and it must be obeyed," Juncker said.